First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF (NYSEARCA:EMDM) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF (NYSEARCA:EMDM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 24.30% of First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

EMDM stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. First Trust Bloomberg Emerging Market Democracies ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

The First Trust Exchange-Traded Fun (EMDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund follows a principles-based index of large- and mid-cap companies located in emerging market countries considered to have electoral democracy. Holdings are weighted based on a combination of governance score and market capitalization.

