First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

FTSM opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

