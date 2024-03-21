First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 516,329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7,562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 1,120,741 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 394,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,367 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 349,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.11 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

