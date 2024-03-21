Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flywire from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -280.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,568 shares of company stock worth $3,031,441 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

