FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $65.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FMC by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,167,000 after buying an additional 2,537,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.