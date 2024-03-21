Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,702 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

