Forian (FORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forian Price Performance

NASDAQ FORA opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. Forian has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FORA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Forian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forian by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

