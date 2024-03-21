Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Releases Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $82.77 on Thursday. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

