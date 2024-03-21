Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Releases Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.27%.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
NASDAQ FORTY opened at $82.77 on Thursday. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08.
Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.