Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Releases Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $82.77 on Thursday. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

