Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.56% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

