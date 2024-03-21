Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $33.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

