Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $33.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.45.
FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
FOX Stock Up 1.4 %
FOXA stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.40.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
FOX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.