Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 16,380 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,933.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $17,712,399.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $256.88 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $271.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 951.41 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

