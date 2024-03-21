FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.84. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 165,488 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FreightCar America

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.