Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $620.60

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 620.60 ($7.90) and traded as low as GBX 556 ($7.08). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 556 ($7.08), with a volume of 34,391 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The stock has a market cap of £206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,088.89, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 620.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 620.60.

In other news, insider Fred Turner purchased 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,999.44 ($19,095.40). In other news, insider Fred Turner purchased 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,999.44 ($19,095.40). Also, insider James Fuller Bt purchased 74,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £500,000.90 ($636,538.38). 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

