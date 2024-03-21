Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
FUSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
