Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 718,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

