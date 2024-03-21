Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

FUSN stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

