FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Chesswood Group Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 56.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$137.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.56). Chesswood Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of C$74.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.24 million.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.