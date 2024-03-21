FY2024 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Increased by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.02.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

