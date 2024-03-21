FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

FRX stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.04. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$15.43. The stock has a market cap of C$352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

