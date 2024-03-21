FY2028 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.68 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Shares of BLUE opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

