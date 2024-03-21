G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 285,716 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,702,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $35.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

