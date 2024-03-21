Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 50.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 68.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

