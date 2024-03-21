Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.63. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 702,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199262 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

