Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.09

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.09 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 74,671 shares traded.
Gemfields Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £155.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.09.
Gemfields Group Company Profile
Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.
