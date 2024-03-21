Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

