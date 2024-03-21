Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIL. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

