GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $12,325,700.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00.

GitLab Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $57.22 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GitLab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.