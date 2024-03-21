Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $388.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.