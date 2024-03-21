Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $388.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.46.
Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.64%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
