Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 385,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 577,014 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $4,285,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 310.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

