Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

GSUS opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.2517 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

