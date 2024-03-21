Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

