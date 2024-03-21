Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,093 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,986,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,044,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294,320 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

