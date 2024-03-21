Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.9 %

LOPE stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

