Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as low as C$0.90. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 22,600 shares trading hands.

Graphite One Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$118.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Further Reading

