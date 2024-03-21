Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

