Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 469,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.23% of Green Plains worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

