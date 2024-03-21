Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 62,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,207,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. Green Plains's revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

