Gregory (Greg) Jinks Purchases 166,667 Shares of SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS) Stock

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Jinks purchased 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.10 ($32,894.80).
SKS Technologies Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About SKS Technologies Group
