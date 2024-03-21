Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $69.67 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

