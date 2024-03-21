Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Holdings Cut by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 614,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $305.90 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $317.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

