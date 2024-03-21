Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

