Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.41)-(0.37) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $576-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.03 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.560-3.000 EPS.
Guess? stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $26.25.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
