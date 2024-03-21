Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.096-3.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.560-3.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Guess? Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth $199,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Guess? by 236.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Guess? by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

