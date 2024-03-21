Guggenheim Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Shares of DRI opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

