Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,622.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software stock opened at $113.32 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

