Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $77.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

