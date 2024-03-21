Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Down 1.0 %

CNC stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.