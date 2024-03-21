Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.73 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.