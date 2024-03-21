Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.73 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Price Performance
NUE opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
