Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $81.47 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.