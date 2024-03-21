Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

